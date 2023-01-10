MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion, Virginia man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into Marion Middle School on Jan. 5, according to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the office, Micheal Paul Dalton, 45, was arrested and charged after the incident. After reviving security footage, School Resource Officers were able to develop and identify Dalton as the suspect.

After a search warrant was issued, authorities recovered clothing items including the mask that Dalton allegedly wore during the break-in.

In addition, the sheriff’s office reports Dalton confessed to the crime.

Dalton has been released on a $1,000 secured bond pending arraignment in the Smyth County General District Court.