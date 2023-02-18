DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – A Duffield man was arrested after the execution of a search warrant at his home in Rye Cove.

Keith Douglas Dockery, 51, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of internet crimes involving children, according to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The search was executed of Dockery’s home on Friday, during which, Dockery made statements that led to his immediate arrest, according to the release.

Several items were also seized and handed over to the Virginia State Police High Tech Crimes Section for digital forensic analysis, the release states.

Dockery is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield without bond.

The investigation had reportedly been going on for several months and began with a referral from Child Protective Services with the Department of Social Services, and remains ongoing.