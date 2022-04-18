WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly entered a Washington County home and assaulted three people with a knife.

A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says deputies were called to a home on South Austin Springs Road after being informed that a man with a knife was trying to enter. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found that the suspect had entered and assaulted three people.

One of the victims had been assaulted with a “cleaver style knife,” according to the release.

The suspect was identified by the WCSO as Denny Maldonado Colon.

Colon had left the home before authorities arrived; however, the release states he was soon found in his vehicle on Austin Springs Road. Colon reportedly fled from deputies in his vehicle before he abandoned it in Johnson City.

The sheriff’s office reports that Colon ran on foot after leaving the vehicle. Officers with the Johnson City Police Department and WCSO deputies took Colon into custody.

He was charged with the following:

2 counts of aggravated domestic assault

Aggravated assault

Especially aggravated burglary

Violation of order of protection

2 counts of evading arrest

Colon was transported to the Washington County Detention Center. The release states that he posted a $100,000 bond and is set to appear in court Monday afternoon.