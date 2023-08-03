DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man wanted for evading police earlier in 2023 was arrested in Dickenson County after a pursuit, according to Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming.

Fleming told News Channel 11 that a deputy on patrol spotted Dustin Bible driving in the Dante Mountain Road area Thursday.

Bible, 30, reportedly had an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear on charges related to a previous police pursuit in the spring of 2023.

According to Fleming, the deputy who spotted Bible activated his emergency equipment, but Bible failed to stop driving the Ford Explorer he was in, prompting a pursuit.

The pursuit ended after the Ford Explorer crashed on Dante Mountain Road near Ervinton Elementary School, Fleming told News Channel 11. No injuries were reported in the crash, and Fleming said the vehicle sustained minimal damage.

Bible was arrested and charged with felony eluding, possession of a Schedule I or II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license.