(WJHL) — Smyth County authorities arrested a man accused of shooting at authorities and leading police on a pursuit early Monday morning.

A release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies and Marion police officers began pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery at 3 a.m. The chase occurred throughout the Atkins area and then through the Marion area of the county.

“During the pursuit, officers advised that gunshots were being fired from the suspect vehicle,” a news release states. “The suspect vehicle became disabled on the grounds of the Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute from damages going through several yards during the pursuit.”

Police took three people into custody but only charged one man, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Lee Hawkins, of Kingsport, into custody. Hawkins faces the following charges:

One count of felony elude law enforcement officers

Two counts of attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement officers

One count use, attempt to use or display a firearm in a threatening manner while committing or attempting to commit malicious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer

One count of knowingly and intentionally possessing or transporting a firearm after being convicted of a felony

One count of abduction or kidnapping

Four counts of felony obtaining or withholding a credit card or credit card number from the person, possession, custody or control of another without the cardholder’s consent

He remains in the Abingdon Regional Jail without bond and will appear in court on Jan. 5, 2023.