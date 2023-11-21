SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A juvenile has been identified in connection with threats that evacuated Gate City Middle and High School on Nov. 17 and 20.

According to Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds, a juvenile was identified as being responsible for threats that evacuated the schools for the second day in a row.

“The investigation involves a juvenile and is ongoing, therefore no further information will be released at this time,” Edds said in a release.

Edds extended a thank you to Scott County Schools, K9 units from Virginia State Police, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Kingsport Police Department and the Erwin Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.