JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a woman wanted for aggravated assault is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man earlier this month.

According to Tricia Morefield, public information officer for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Tenorio was arrested Thursday. Her bond is set at $15,000, and her arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

A previous release from the sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Jimbo Lane on Oct. 11 in reference to a call and found a man that told them Tenorio stabbed him in the left arm.