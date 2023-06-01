JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing an aggravated domestic assault charge after allegedly attacking a woman with an ax, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said.

According to a release, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) were dispatched to a home on Herb Hodge Road in response to a 911 call.

When deputies arrived, they allegedly found a man identified as Richard Arwood, 41, of Johnson City, sitting on a couch at the home with an ax at his feet.

A woman at the residence reportedly told investigators that Arwood had threatened to kill her with the ax.

The woman said she then fled into a bedroom and then a bathroom after Arwood allegedly broke through the bedroom door with the ax. Sexton said investigators found multiple holes in the floor and walls of the home.

Arwood was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held without bond as of Thursday morning. His first appearance is set in Washington County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. on June 1.