UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the five people arrested after a three-month-long investigation was identified by the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

On Friday, June 9, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Trent Court in Erwin, Sheriff Michael Hensley stated.

Hensley identified Leslie Thomas Stamper, 38, of Erwin as one of the five arrested in connection with the investigation.

Stamper was charged with the following:

Maintaining a dwelling where drugs are being used or sold

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

Possession of scheduled III, IV and VI drugs

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

As of Tuesday, Stamper is reportedly being held on a $60,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Wednesday, June 14 at 9 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are pending, according to Hensley.