ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to the Unicoi County Sheriff, a man was arrested in Erwin Saturday night and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

In a post to social media, Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley said Steve Silvers was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance on Madison Street. Upon arrival, officers met Silvers coming out of the home’s door carrying a purse and could hear a woman screaming for help inside.

Silvers was detained at that time and officers then discovered a large amount of blood on the living room floor and blood leading to the master bedroom, according to the post.

The woman who was screaming for help was found barricaded in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds and lacerations. The victim, along with other witnesses who fled the scene when the incident occurred, were able to identify the suspect as Silvers.

The post continues by saying that Sheriff Hensley and Cheif Deputy Frank Rogers arrived on the scene and began to investigate when they determined that the weapon used was a machete, which was still covered in blood and hair.

The purse the suspect was carrying contained a loaded 9mm handgun. The scene was photographed, and physical evidence was collected to be sent to the TBI Crime Lab.

Silvers is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Unicoi County Jail where he is being held on a $150,000 bond, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Sheriff Hensley concludes the post by commending his deputies and Erwin Police for their quick response.