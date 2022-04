GATE CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported double homicide investigation in East Carter’s Valley, according to Sheriff Jeff Edds.

Edds says that the homicide occurred sometime around 5:30 or 6 p.m. and they do have a person of interest they are looking for.

Edds also added that Kingsport Police Department is assisting.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will bring you the latest details as they arrive.