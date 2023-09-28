WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Businesses across Southwest Virginia were searched Thursday after an investigation by dozens of agencies into money laundering and drug distribution allegations.

A release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office states 24 search warrants were executed across nine counties Thursday.

“The search warrants are part of an extensive, on-going criminal investigation regarding allegations of money laundering and an illegal narcotic distribution network by retail establishments in Washington County, Lee County, Montgomery County, Pulaski County, Roanoke County, Scott County, Smyth County, Tazewell County, and Wythe County,” the release states.

According to the sheriff’s office, the search warrants were executed at businesses, financial institutions and homes.

The release listed the following businesses in Washington County as being searched:

The Zarati Shop (Lee Highway, Abingdon)

The Zarati Shop (Damascus)

Grounded LLC (West Main Street, Abingdon)

The Good Vibes Shop (Cook Street, Abingdon)

Town of Marion spokesperson Ken Heath said residents may notice an increased police presence in the 1100 block of North Main Street Thursday. Heath confirmed to News Channel 11 that the activity is related to the search warrants being executed.

No one was arrested Thursday after the searches, the Washington County release states. As of Thursday afternoon, the investigation remains ongoing.

Sheriff’s offices and police departments from multiple counties and localities were involved in the investigation, as well as the Virginia State Police, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorneys office in each of the nine counties.