WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office has arrested a person in connection to what is described as a “string of burglaries.”

The sheriff’s office announced on social media that an arrest was made Thursday night in connection to the burglaries. The burglaries had reportedly taken place in the county and Johnson City.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told News Channel 11 that the person was arrested on Oak Street near the Appalachian Fairgrounds Thursday night.

As of Friday, the investigation remained ongoing. The identity and charges of the person arrested have not yet been released.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office expects to release more details in the investigation in the near future.