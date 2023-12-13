WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a months-long investigation uncovered alleged illegal activity at seven local dispensary shops.

A release from the sheriff’s office Wednesday states an investigation began over six months ago, during which other local and state agencies worked to discover “a series of illegal activities conducted by several local dispensary shops.”

The sheriff’s office states the shops advertised the sale of CBD products, operated outside the boundaries of Virginia law and illegally sold marijuana.

“The evidence gathered during this period has confirmed that these businesses have violated the laws defined by the code of Virginia,” the release states.

According to the sheriff’s office, public health concerns arose following complaints of medical issues after the consumption of edibles from one of the involved businesses. The packaging of those edibles reportedly did not include ingredient information, which the sheriff’s office stated is required by federal regulations.

One person received treatment at an area emergency room due to a reaction related to the consumption of edibles from one of the seven shops, a spokesperson for the Wise County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11. Investigators have seized the product and packaging for analysis.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson said no arrests have been made in the investigation as of Wednesday morning, and the addresses of the businesses involved can not yet be released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Virginia State Police confirmed to News Channel 11 that the agency was assisting in the investigation with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office operating as the lead. The sheriff’s office stated the Norton and Coeburn Police Departments also assisted in the investigation.