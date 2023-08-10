DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming reports 67 people have been arrested on numerous charges Thursday.

Fleming told News Channel 11 that the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office executed the arrests on 201 indictments. The sheriff’s office made the arrests with the help of the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force, Virginia State Police, Clintwood Police Department and Haysi Police Department.

As of Thursday evening, Fleming said additional charges are expected for several of the people arrested.

According to Fleming, the task force also provided peer recovery specialists with Dickenson County Behavioral Health Services who discussed treatment options and resources that are available to those arrested.

Representatives of Southwest Virginia Community Corrections were also on-hand to discuss pre-trial options, Fleming said.