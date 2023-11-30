SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office assisted U.S. Marshals in capturing two murder suspects in a 2022 Mississippi murder.

A release from the sheriff’s office states deputies assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force worked with marshals to arrest Jeffrey Dean Spence and Karen Elizabeth Spence.

Both Jeffrey and Karen Spence had active warrants for capital murder from Tippah County, Mississippi. The victim in the alleged murder was identified by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office as Kirby Carpenter.

The U.S. Marshals were requested to find both suspects and worked with law enforcement across the country’s East Coast. Those efforts eventually led to the arrest of Jeffrey and Karen Spence in the Sugar Grove area of Smyth County.

“Smyth County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol division provided vital support throughout this investigation,” the release states.

As of Thursday, both suspects were being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon as they await extradition to Mississippi.