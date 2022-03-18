GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) found two men who had been shot in a home on Jeffries Lane in late February. On Friday, authorities announced one of them faces murder charges.

One of the men, identified as 30-year-old Phillip Seay, was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, identified as 34-year-old Ronald Hale, suffered from a single gunshot wound. Responders transported Hale to the Johnson City Medical Center.

The Criminal Investigation Division arrived at the scene — revealed to have been Seay’s home — to investigate. Authorities later charged Hale with first-degree murder. He remains at the Greene County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond and will appear in court on April 1.

No further details surrounding the incident have been released at this time. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.