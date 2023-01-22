CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia.

According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday.

The release states that the office received a call at approximately 8:17 p.m. reporting a domestic situation and possible gunfire in the 1500 block of Warhawk Lane.

When deputies arrived they found Call’s body in the front room of the home and Rouse’s body in the back room.

A preliminary investigation determined that Call was the victim of homicide while Rouse died from suicide, according to the release.

It is believed there are no other parties involved, and Sherrif B.C. “Chip” Shuler said, “no other action is anticipated by my [SCSO] office.”

The bodies will be sent to Roanoke for autopsy.