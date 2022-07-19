Photos: Eric Jordan (left) and Carol McLanahan (right). Courtesy of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people face charges after a suspect was shot during an alleged home invasion in Southwest Virginia.

According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Eric Jordan has been charged with statutory burglary after the reported incident in the 2200 block of Parks Mill Road on July 4.

Jordan, 45, of Abingdon, was shot by a homeowner around 10 p.m.

Andis first told News Channel 11 the day after the alleged home invasion that the suspect, now identified as Jordan, was believed to have entered the home after knocking out a small window on the back door.

Jordan was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries after being shot. Andis said he was charged after being released from the hospital.

Andis told News Channel 11 that a second person, identified as Carol McLanahan, 54, of Abingdon has also been charged in relation to the home invasion.

McLanahan has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

Andis said additional charges are pending in the case.