WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people from Telford have been charged with aggravated child neglect following a drug investigation, according to the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

A release from the sheriff’s office states the following three people have been charged after reportedly exposing children to methamphetamine:

Bethany France, 49

Stephanie Reed, 30

Jackie White, 42

Photo: Bethany France (courtesy of WCSO)

Photo: Stephanie Reed (courtesy of WCSO)

Photo: Jackie White(courtesy of WCSO)

All three suspects reside at a home on Valentine’s Circle in Telford, the WCSO reports. France and Reed have been taken into custody and charged after police learned they had been allowing two children to live in the home where meth was being used.

“The children were removed from the home and subsequently tested for drug exposure,” the release states. “Both children later tested positive for high levels of methamphetamine.”

All three have been charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, as well as maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. After their arrest, France and Reed were booked into the Washington County Detention Center. They are each being held on a $25,000 bond and are set to appear in court on Friday.

Investigators are searching for White, who has outstanding warrants from Carter and Washington counties. Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414.