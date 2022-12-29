DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A police pursuit through Southwest Virginia ended with a suspect shooting himself, Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming confirmed to News Channel 11.

The pursuit reportedly began in Wise County and entered Dickenson County around 3:37 p.m. Thursday. Fleming said the female driver and male passenger were both wanted out of other jurisdictions.

According to Fleming, the pursuit ended in the area of Cowpath Road, and a gunshot was fired as it was ending.

The man in the fleeing vehicle had reportedly shot himself and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Fleming said. He was later flown to the Pikeville Medical Center. The man is wanted out of California, Colorado and Bristol, police report.

The woman who was reportedly driving was taken into police custody with “numerous charges pending.”

Fleming told News Channel 11 that no deputies or officers were injured.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.