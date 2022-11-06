TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is in custody following a fatal shooting in Telford that occurred Sunday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, David J. Story, 42, was arrested and taken into custody after a brief standoff with deputies early Sunday morning.

Deputies initially responded to reports that Story had allegedly shot a female victim inside a home. The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred on Rauhof Road, according to the report.

Story is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center and an investigation is ongoing, charges are pending.