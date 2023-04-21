GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after a man was found with a gunshot wound in Greene County Friday.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 900 block of Middle Creek Road Friday morning. Deputies reported finding a 40-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center. As of Friday evening, the sheriff’s office stated he was in “serious but stable condition.”

“It is believed at this time that this incident stemmed from a domestic type disturbance,” the release states.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.