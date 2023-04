MARION, Va. (WJHL) – According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), one person is dead following a stabbing.

A release from the office says that at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a call of a possible stabbing on Ashton Lane.

Sheriff Chip Shuler confirmed that one person was killed and another was injured. No other details have been released at this time.

The office adds there is no additional danger to the community, and an investigation is ongoing.