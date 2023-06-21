SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a reported overdose death in Duffield.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Travel Inn in Duffield on Sunday. When they arrived, authorities found an unresponsive man.

Bystanders and rescue personnel attempted CPR and administered Narcan, but the man was not able to be resuscitated. The sheriff’s office reports that an investigation into the “suspicious death” began at that point.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrested Larry Eugene Clasby and charged him with possession and distribution of a Schedule I drug (heroin), possession of a firearm while possessing a schedule I drug and felony homicide during the commission of a felony.

As of Wednesday, Clasby was being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield without bond. The investigation into the death remains ongoing.