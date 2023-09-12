Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include updated information from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

EWING, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities have identified the fatal shooting suspect at the center of an ongoing manhunt in Lee County, Virginia.

An update from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) stated authorities are searching for Jason Dockery, who is a suspect in an Anderson County, Tennessee homicide and wanted for violations of probation and aggravated assault.

(Photo: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the LCSO, a pursuit began in Claiborne County, Tennessee on Tuesday and ended in Ewing, Virginia around 3 p.m. Dockery reportedly ran into a wooded area in Ewing.

“At present, there is no factual basis to believe the fugitive has left the Ewing, Virginia area and citizens are urged to stay vigilant, keep their doors locked and vehicles secured,” the LCSO said.

A $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Dockery is offered by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Dockery is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with sightings, tips or information is asked to call 911, USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 276-346-7777.

The search includes the LCSO, Anderson County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Claiborne County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, National Park Service, DCR/Virginia State Parks Law Enforcement Rangers, Blount County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, and a host of partner agency officers and K-9 teams, the post said.

Lee County Schools were closed on Wednesday “in an effort to ensure the safety of all LCPS students and employees.”

This story is currently developing. Stay tuned on-air and online for updates.