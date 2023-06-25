JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Shell casings were found in the area of Tipton Street late Saturday night after officers on patrol in downtown Johnson City reportedly heard shots fired.

A spokesperson with the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) said officers on patrol heard the gunshots and responded to the Tipton Street area, where they located spent shell casings.

No victims or suspects were located, and the JCPD said this incident remains under investigation as of Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story and any updates will be provided as they become available.