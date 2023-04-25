WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) – Sheila Keen-Warren pleaded guilty to murder for the 1990 killing of Marlene Warren, court documents show.

According to case records submitted in the Palm Beach Circuit Court website, Keen-Warren pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder on April 25, 2023.

Keen-Warren was accused of dressing as a clown while carrying flowers and balloons before shooting Warren outside her South Florida home. At the time, Warren was the wife of Keen-Warren’s current husband.

Keen-Warren was arrested in Washington County, Virginia in Sept. 2017 after new evidence was revealed in the cold case. She was set to go to trial on May 12th, 2023.

Keen-Warren was sentenced to 12 years in prison with 2039 days of time served on her record, according to court records.