Security camera captures agent-involved shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting investigation is underway in Nashville following a deadly shootout that left an ATF Special Agent injured.

The exchange of gunfire took place around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon on Murfreesboro Pike, down the street from Metro Nashville Police Headquarters.

News 2 obtained surveillance video from a business near the scene of the shootout. The footage captures the moment multiple bullets are seen hitting the windshield of a vehicle.

Extended surveillance footage captures shootout near Metro Nashville Police Headquarters

Due to the nature of both the shootout and the investigation, the video has been blurred and cropped to not reveal certain details in the shooting.

In a 4:30 p.m. CST update from Don Aaron, the MNPD spokesperson confirmed the suspect injured in the shootout has now died. Aaron identified the suspect as Corey Daniel Wellman, 40.

The ATF Special Agent has been transported to Vanderbilt.

The FBI is leading the investigation.