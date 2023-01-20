BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the second victim in a pair of homicides attributed to Donald Britt, who was arrested in Johnson City Thursday.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville, died at a home on Stevenson Hill Road. In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said officers found Countiss dead from gunshot wounds during a welfare check after he didn’t show up for work. During that same conference, Cassidy said investigators hadn’t confirmed a relationship between the two.

“While many details remain unclear regarding the homicide,” the release said. “SCSO investigators continue with their review of evidence from the scene.”

Findings from the investigation will be presented to a Sullivan County Grand Jury for further charges against Britt, the release stated.

Britt was arrested Thursday in Johnson City after a multi-jurisdictional manhunt and pursuit, and he was allegedly found driving Countiss’s 2007 Nissan Xterra. He was arraigned Friday morning on a charge of first-degree murder and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Britt’s first-degree murder charge was filed in connection to the death of Katie Arnold, 36, who was found dead Wednesday night at a home on Deck Lane.

Britt’s bond for the murder and possession charges was set at $250,000 and a violation of probation charge filed against Britt currently has no bond set. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

