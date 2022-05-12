KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A second minor has been charged in a series of unlocked vehicle burglaries, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).

An updated release from the KPD states another 14-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to the burglaries in the Fair Acres subdivision. Police report that the suspect confirmed their involvement in the burglaries during an interview with investigators.

The first juvenile suspect had also reportedly told the KPD that the second suspect was involved.

Kingsport police note the suspects stole from at least 20 vehicles, none of which were locked. Both reportedly live within “easy walking (or bicycling) distance of where the crimes were committed.”

As originally stated by the KPD, only four of the unlocked vehicle burglaries had been reported to the police. On Wednesday, the KPD said some of the stolen property had been recovered, along with some items believed to be stolen but not reported.

The first suspect faces the following charges:

Motor Vehicle Theft over $10,000

Felony Evading Arrest

Felony Reckless Endangerment

3 counts of Auto Burglary

2 counts of Theft of Property under $1,000

Theft of Property over $1,000

Criminal Trespassing

The second suspect faces the following charges:

4 counts of Auto Burglary

4 counts of Theft of Property under $1,000

Criminal Trespassing

Police encourage residents to never leave their running vehicles unattended, always take their keys with them, make sure their vehicle doors remain locked at all times and remove valuable items from their vehicles.

The investigation into the auto burglaries remains ongoing as of Thursday.