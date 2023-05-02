WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man from Gray was arrested on felony charges following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) into the sale of narcotics from his home, police say.

According to a release from the WCSO, Sidney Carl Davis, 77, was arrested following an investigation and search warrant execution at his home on Rockingham Road in the Oak Grove community.

The search warrant uncovered “10.1 grams of methamphetamine, 71.7 grams of marijuana and various unknown pills,” the release states. Along with the illicit substances, police say they found four handguns, several boxes of ammunition and more than $4,000 cash. Davis is a convicted felon, according to the release, and it was prohibited for him to own guns since his conviction in 2006.

The release said investigators located items consistent with a drug distribution operation in Davis’ home, including numerous digital scales, baggies, pipes and torches.

Sidney Davis was jailed on a $5,000 bond and charged with the following:

Sale of Schedule III and VI Drug Violations

Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (x3)

Davis is set to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on May 3 at 1:30 p.m.