BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after police say they found methamphetamine and other illegal drugs inside a home.

According to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, officers executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Norfolk Avenue after an investigation by the department’s Patrol Division.

Officers found about two kilograms of meth, six ounces of heroin, marijuana, fentanyl pills, two guns, ammunition, and more than $27,000 in cash, according to the police department.

Police arrested the resident, identified as Robert Leslie Hockett, 47. Hockett was charged with possession with intent to distribute over 100 grams of meth, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Hockett is being held in the Bristol, Virginia Jail without bond.