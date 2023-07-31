CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Iowa man wanted on multiple child sexual abuse charges was arrested in Carter County on Monday.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), authorities were notified that Wayne Wickenkamp, 36, was seen in the area Sunday, driving a gold minivan.

Courtesy of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office

On Sunday around 7 p.m., deputies saw Wickenkamp traveling on Highway 321 near Watauga Lake. Wickenkamp allegedly fled deputies and a police pursuit ensued, eventually ending on Nanny Smith Road in Hampton.

The CCSO states that after Wickenkamp turned onto the road, he left the vehicle with a firearm and fled on foot, across a creek and into the woods.

The CCSO SWAT Team, officers with the Tennessee Department of Corrections, two K-9 dogs and Carter County constables aided in the search for Wickenkamp. The vehicle Wickenkamp abandoned was towed by investigators to be processed.

Iowa authorities reported that Wickenkamp failed to appear for trial on multiple child sexual abuse charges.

The search for Wickenkamp continued on Monday morning. According to Sheriff Mike Fraley, Wickencamp was considered armed and dangerous.

The CCSO informed News Channel 11 at 2:28 p.m. Monday that Wickenkamp had been located and taken into custody. A CCSO lieutenant on patrol saw Wickenkamp walking along a road in Hampton near where he had last been seen.

He was reportedly arrested without incident and charged with felony evading arrest. According to the CCSO, additional local charges against Wickenkamp are pending.