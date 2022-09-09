(WJHL) — The whereabouts of Brandon Carrier remain unknown more than two weeks after Carter County authorities found the remains of a woman inside a burned vehicle on Dry Branch Road.

Police identified Carrier as a person of interest in a homicide investigation believed to have involved his wife, Shannon Marie Isaacs, who has not been since Aug. 23 — the same day authorities discovered remains.

Forensic results have not yet positively identified the body, but investigators revealed they believe the remains belonged to Isaacs.

On Sept. 9, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation posted its Fugitive Friday, asking for the public’s help in locating Carrier, who is wanted out of Carter County for a probation violation. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 423-542-1845 or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

Carrier is described as standing 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighing around 150 pounds.