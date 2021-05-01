SCSO: Woman arrested after dragging deputy with vehicle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman has been arrested after evading arrest and dragging a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy with her vehicle.

Brittany Smith, 21, of Johnson City, was pulled over after an SCSO deputy caught the vehicle traveling at 68 mph in a 35-mph zone.

According to the press release, Smith initially complied by pulling over at the intersection on Old Carden Hollow Road. Once Smith provided her license, she attempted to drive away, which prompted the deputy to try to control the steering wheel.

As the deputy was trying to control the steering wheel, Smith “rolled the window up, trapping the deputy’s arm,” the release said. She then “dragged the deputy across the road into a field.”

The deputy was able to break free once the vehicle reached the field and drew his pistol as the vehicle made its way back toward him, according to the statement.

Smith’s vehicle got stuck in the field, when the deputy tried to gain control of the steering wheel again. The release said Smith dragged the deputy back into the roadway, where he broke free again and used his Taser to arrest Smith.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, evading arrest, due care, speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The deputy was checked at a local hospital and released.