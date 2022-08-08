SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested a teenager in connection with a domestic stabbing on Saturday, Aug. 6.

A news release from the agency on Monday revealed that Ethan Cayce, 19, is accused of stabbing a family member, who remains in the hospital. That person’s condition has not been released by police.

The incident occurred in a residence on Anco Drive, and deputies reportedly found Cayce “walking nearby” after responding to the scene.

Officers transported Cayce to the Sullivan County Jail, where he remains on a $100,000 bond. The SCSO Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate.