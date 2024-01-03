KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County Circuit Court judge was arrested on Tuesday night for driving under the influence, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

A release from SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt said William Rogers was arrested following a traffic stop at around 9:45 p.m. on South Wilcox Drive.

The release said a deputy noticed a black Lexus SUV swerve abruptly to the right, veer over and touch the solid line twice. While preparing to conduct a traffic stop, the officer witnessed the vehicle continue to swerve in its lane from side to side.

Once a traffic stop was conducted, the release said the officer noticed an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The deputy “asked Rogers if he had consumed any alcohol and Rogers stated that he had drank a ‘couple of beers’ and that was ‘a couple of hours ago,’” the release states.

Rogers reportedly refused to perform a field sobriety test, and the release said he stated he “did not wish to take any test at this time.” After a few minutes, Rogers agreed to perform the tests, which he did poorly on, according to the release.

Rogers was transported to a medical facility for a blood sample to be collected, which he refused. The release said a search warrant was obtained for the blood and Rogers complied.

Rogers was transported to the Sullivan County Jail and charged with DUI and violation of implied consent, according to the release. Rogers was released after posting a $1,000 bond.