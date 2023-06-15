SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County mother of a teen who was killed in 2022 was arrested after allegedly trying to pay someone to kill a witness to her son’s murder.

A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that investigators met with an informant Wednesday night about the alleged plot. Investigators had also met with the informant on two previous occasions.

The informant reportedly told the SCSO that Ashley Brown, 42, of Blountville, had tried to hire the informant to “kill a witness in the November 2022 murder of her son, Gavin Brown.”

Gavin Brown was found dead in his home on County Hill Road. He was 17 at the time of his death. Korey Barnette has been charged with Gavin Brown’s murder, and Mason Dubois also faces charges connected to the teen’s death.

According to the release, the informant claimed Brown said she did not want to be tied to the murder or go to jail as a result. She also allegedly provided the informant with details on the witness’s work schedule, vehicle and workplace.

The SCSO reports the informant said Brown gave instructions to make the plotted murder look like a suicide.

“Brown stated that if she committed the murder that she would have to leave town and it would appear as if she was guilty and by soliciting the murder from someone that had no ties to her son’s murder, the informant would not have anything to worry about,” the release states.

Brown was arrested and charged with soliciting first-degree murder. As of Thursday, she remained in the Sullivan County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

She is set to appear in court on Tuesday morning.