SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man is facing more than 40 various charges after he allegedly fled police.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), a deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant at Cloud Apartments on Robertson Street on Thursday.

A black pickup truck drove by the deputy, and the driver allegedly attempted to hide his face from the officer. The deputy checked the vehicle’s resignation and it came back as stolen, the SCSO stated.

While the deputy caught up to the truck and activated his blue lights, a passenger in the truck “quickly exited” and the driver reportedly reversed into the patrol vehicle and drove away.

A pursuit ensued from Gibson Mill Road to Stone Drive onto John B. Dennis Highway and then Fort Henry Drive.

The pickup allegedly drove into oncoming traffic near the Hardees on Fort Henry Drive in Colonial Heights and reportedly struck two vehicles. One of the struck vehicles was knocked into a third vehicle, according to the SCSO.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Eric Bradford, 31, of Kingsport allegedly attempted to flee the scene of the crash on foot but was taken into custody.

A driver of one of the struck vehicles was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

Bradford, who the SCSO stated was a convicted felon, was in possession of firearm ammunition and pistol magazines. Officers found substances believed to be methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to the SCSO, Bradford also had a dog in the truck with him during the pursuit. Animal control responded and took possession of the dog.

Below is a list of charges placed against Bradford by the SCSO:

Reckless Endangerment

Possession of Stolen Property

Manufacture, Delivery, Sale or Possession of Methamphetamine

Simple Possession/Casual Exchange

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Assault Against First Responder

Cruelty to Animals

Evading Arrest (Felony)

Resisting Stop, Arrest

Restrictions of Firearm Ammunition (20 counts)

Vandalism

Driving While License is Revoked

Due Care

Failure to Maintain Control

Leaving the Scene of Accident x2

Improper Passing x3

Violation of Red Light/Other Signal x5

Speeding

Bradford is being held at the Sullivan County Jail with a $50,000 bond.