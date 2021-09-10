SCSO: Man arrested in Lynn Garden, methamphetamine, over $2,000 seized

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office performed a warrant check at the Super 8 Motel in Lynn Garden in Kingsport on Wednesday, Sept. 8, and found Felix Balthis Gray who had an active arrest warrant along with drugs and cash.

According to a release from the SCSO, when deputies entered Gray’s room at the motel they found 3 bags of what appeared to be methamphetamine, digital scales, baggies and over $2,000 in cash, some of which was stuffed into a pillowcase.

Deputies seized the drugs, money, and Gray’s mobile phone. Gray was then arrested and transported to the Sullivan County jail.

Gray was charged with the warrant for violation of probation, as well as unlawful drug paraphernalia, manufacturer, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.