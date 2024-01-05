SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Kingsport women face multiple charges after police reportedly found more than 700 grams of various drugs inside their home.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), detectives served a search warrant at the home of Melinda Booker, 43, and Shakelia Gibbons, 33, both of Allgood Drive in Kingsport.

Detectives reportedly found the following inside the home:

670 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine

40 grams of a suspected mixture of ketamine, fentanyl and bath salts

Several grams of fentanyl and cocaine

26 grams of marijuana

Three handguns

Drug paraphernalia

$3,401 in cash

The approximate street value of the drugs is $46,750, the SCSO reported.

As of Friday, Booker and Gibbons are being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $40,000 and $45,000 bond, respectively.

Both were charged with the following, according to the SCSO:

Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance or distribution, manufacture, delivery, sale

Possession of methamphetamine

Schedule I, II and VI drug violations

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Prohibited weapons

Unlawful drug paraphernalia

The SCSO thanked the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation, the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Kingsport Police Department for assisting in the investigation.