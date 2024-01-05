SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Kingsport women face multiple charges after police reportedly found more than 700 grams of various drugs inside their home.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), detectives served a search warrant at the home of Melinda Booker, 43, and Shakelia Gibbons, 33, both of Allgood Drive in Kingsport.

Detectives reportedly found the following inside the home:

  • 670 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
  • 40 grams of a suspected mixture of ketamine, fentanyl and bath salts
  • Several grams of fentanyl and cocaine
  • 26 grams of marijuana
  • Three handguns
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • $3,401 in cash

The approximate street value of the drugs is $46,750, the SCSO reported.

As of Friday, Booker and Gibbons are being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $40,000 and $45,000 bond, respectively.

Both were charged with the following, according to the SCSO:

  • Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance or distribution, manufacture, delivery, sale
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Schedule I, II and VI drug violations
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Prohibited weapons
  • Unlawful drug paraphernalia

The SCSO thanked the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation, the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Kingsport Police Department for assisting in the investigation.