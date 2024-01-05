SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Kingsport women face multiple charges after police reportedly found more than 700 grams of various drugs inside their home.
According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), detectives served a search warrant at the home of Melinda Booker, 43, and Shakelia Gibbons, 33, both of Allgood Drive in Kingsport.
Detectives reportedly found the following inside the home:
- 670 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine
- 40 grams of a suspected mixture of ketamine, fentanyl and bath salts
- Several grams of fentanyl and cocaine
- 26 grams of marijuana
- Three handguns
- Drug paraphernalia
- $3,401 in cash
The approximate street value of the drugs is $46,750, the SCSO reported.
As of Friday, Booker and Gibbons are being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $40,000 and $45,000 bond, respectively.
Both were charged with the following, according to the SCSO:
- Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance or distribution, manufacture, delivery, sale
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Schedule I, II and VI drug violations
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Prohibited weapons
- Unlawful drug paraphernalia
The SCSO thanked the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation, the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Kingsport Police Department for assisting in the investigation.