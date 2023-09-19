KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and kidnapping, after allegedly leading Sullivan County and Weber City authorities on a pursuit Sunday.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), deputies saw Matthew Hansen, 36, of Kingsport, driving on West Carters Valley Road. From previous encounters, deputies reportedly knew Hansen’s license was revoked and there was an active warrant for his arrest.

The SCSO reports deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of West Carters Valley Road and Tenneva Street. Hansen reportedly turned onto Tenneva Street but did not stop, then turned onto Epps Road, a dead-end street. When deputies prepared to take Hansen into custody, he reversed and allegedly almost struck a deputy with his vehicle.

Hansen eventually hit one of the patrol cars and, according to the SCSO, a female passenger attempted to exit the vehicle; however, he allegedly “refused to allow her to exit.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hansen then traveled back down Tenneva Street, reportedly hitting another deputy’s vehicle before he turned onto Lynn Garden Drive toward Weber City, Virginia.

During the pursuit into Virginia, Hansen hit a civilian’s vehicle at the intersection of US 23 and Yuma Road, SCSO reports. Hansen drove the disabled vehicle to a parking lot of a grocery store, where he was then taken into custody by Virginia authorities.

The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant charging Hansen with the following:

Aggravated Assault (three counts)

Kidnapping

Felony Evading Arrest

Reckless Endangerment

Due Care

Speeding

Disregarding a Traffic Signal/Sign

The Virginia State Police investigated the crash.