KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing several charges after Sullivan County authorities reportedly found several different drugs and multiple firearms while executing a search warrant.

A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that on Jan. 26, investigators arrested Rocky Lee Woodard, 34 of Kingsport. Woodard was arrested during a traffic stop, and authorities obtained a search warrant for a Kingsport property.

According to the SCSO, the following narcotics, weapons and items were found during a search of the property:

  • 53 grams of fentanyl
  • 1 gram of methamphetamine
  • 2,000+ grams of marijuana
  • 70 Gabapentin pills
  • 10 Buprenorphine strips
  • 6 MDMA/Ecstasy pills
  • 1 rifle
  • 4 handguns
  • Ammunition
  • Weapon magazines
  • 1 suppressor

Woodard was arrested on the following charges:

  • Possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Delivery/possession of Schedule II narcotics
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Resisting arrest
  • Driving on a revoked license
  • Violation of the financial responsibility law

The release states that because of the seriousness of the charges, as well as Woodard’s criminal history, a federal arrest warrant charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was also obtained.

As of Tuesday, Woodard was still being held without bond in the Sullivan County Jail on a violation of probation charge. His bond was set at $25,000 for the drug and weapon charges.

The sheriff’s office reports it was assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Kingsport Police Department’s Vice Unit.