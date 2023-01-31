KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing several charges after Sullivan County authorities reportedly found several different drugs and multiple firearms while executing a search warrant.
A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that on Jan. 26, investigators arrested Rocky Lee Woodard, 34 of Kingsport. Woodard was arrested during a traffic stop, and authorities obtained a search warrant for a Kingsport property.
According to the SCSO, the following narcotics, weapons and items were found during a search of the property:
- 53 grams of fentanyl
- 1 gram of methamphetamine
- 2,000+ grams of marijuana
- 70 Gabapentin pills
- 10 Buprenorphine strips
- 6 MDMA/Ecstasy pills
- 1 rifle
- 4 handguns
- Ammunition
- Weapon magazines
- 1 suppressor
Woodard was arrested on the following charges:
- Possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Delivery/possession of Schedule II narcotics
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Resisting arrest
- Driving on a revoked license
- Violation of the financial responsibility law
The release states that because of the seriousness of the charges, as well as Woodard’s criminal history, a federal arrest warrant charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was also obtained.
As of Tuesday, Woodard was still being held without bond in the Sullivan County Jail on a violation of probation charge. His bond was set at $25,000 for the drug and weapon charges.
The sheriff’s office reports it was assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Kingsport Police Department’s Vice Unit.