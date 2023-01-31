KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing several charges after Sullivan County authorities reportedly found several different drugs and multiple firearms while executing a search warrant.

A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that on Jan. 26, investigators arrested Rocky Lee Woodard, 34 of Kingsport. Woodard was arrested during a traffic stop, and authorities obtained a search warrant for a Kingsport property.

According to the SCSO, the following narcotics, weapons and items were found during a search of the property:

53 grams of fentanyl

1 gram of methamphetamine

2,000+ grams of marijuana

70 Gabapentin pills

10 Buprenorphine strips

6 MDMA/Ecstasy pills

1 rifle

4 handguns

Ammunition

Weapon magazines

1 suppressor

Woodard was arrested on the following charges:

Possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Delivery/possession of Schedule II narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting arrest

Driving on a revoked license

Violation of the financial responsibility law

The release states that because of the seriousness of the charges, as well as Woodard’s criminal history, a federal arrest warrant charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was also obtained.

As of Tuesday, Woodard was still being held without bond in the Sullivan County Jail on a violation of probation charge. His bond was set at $25,000 for the drug and weapon charges.

The sheriff’s office reports it was assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Kingsport Police Department’s Vice Unit.