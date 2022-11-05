BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a 17-year-old teen was found dead at his home.

According to the release, SCSO officers responded to a home in the 100 Block of County Hill Road in Blountville. Upon arrival, police met with a family member that found Gavin Brown, 17, dead in the home.

Anyone who recently spoke to Gavin or anyone that may have observed anything suspicious near the home is urged to contact officials at (423) 279-7330.

“I urge anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. “The

circumstances lead us to believe that this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in any

danger.”

The body was reported to be sent for an autopsy and the investigation remains ongoing.