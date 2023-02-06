BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) identified the body of a woman found with injuries at a Clark Drive home as the mother of Benjamin Sly, who authorities say is charged with first-degree murder.

According to previous press releases from the SCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Saturday after a witness told them she had been attacked by Benjamin Oliver Sly, 26, who allegedly tried to strangle her. The woman told investigators that she was attempting to check on a friend that was in an argument at the house when Sly ran outside.

When deputies arrived at the home, the SCSO said they found Jill Sly, 57, with injuries to her head and face. Benjamin Sly was also found at the scene, according to previous releases. Jill was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The SCSO specified that Benjamin Sly is the victim’s son.

Benjamin Sly was arraigned on the charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault on Monday morning, according to the release. His bond remains at $1,000,000, and he is set to appear on February 15 at 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.