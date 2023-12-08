KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man faces several drug charges after an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators obtained a search warrant for the home of Glen Charles Ownby II, 40, of Clover Bottom Drive in Kingsport.

On Dec. 6, Ownby was arrested for a violation of probation charge and an outstanding warrant charging him with manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession of Schedule I controlled substances, the SCSO reported.

Investigators reportedly found the following items in Ownby’s home:

11 grams of suspected fentanyl

17 grams of crystal methamphetamine

5 various pills

74.5 grams of an unknown powder

4 handguns

Various items of drug paraphernalia

$1,866 in cash

As of Friday, Ownby was released on a $45,000 bond. Additional charges are pending, the SCSO said.