SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after deputies reportedly found several different drugs and weapons in his vehicle Sunday.

A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states a deputy spotted a Lincoln Navigator heading north on Interstate 81 near the Interstate 26 interchange. The Lincoln was traveling slowly in the left lane, the SCSO reports, to the point it was being passed by vehicles in the right lane. The Lincoln also allegedly violated the law by crossing lanes to get to the I-26 ramp.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the Lincoln on I-26, and the release states the deputy could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. The deputy also reported seeing what looked like marijuana and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the Lincoln.

According to the SCSO, the driver was identified as Daniel Morris, 42. Morris was unable to provide identification to the deputy, the release states.

The Kingsport Police Department provided a K-9 unit who arrived at the scene and indicated there were narcotics in the Lincoln.

“A search of the vehicle was conducted leading to the discovery of multiple narcotics, weapons, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and $1,533.00 in cash,” the release states.

Police reportedly found 411 grams of methamphetamine, 74 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 3 grams of cocaine, 7 fentanyl pills, 4 hydrocodone pills and 7.5 unidentified pills.

Morris was charged with the following:

Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession of methamphetamine

Schedule I drug violations (2 counts)

Possession of legend drug without prescription (2 counts)

Possessing a firearm during a felony

Restrictions of firearm ammunition

Prohibited weapons

Unlawful drug paraphernalia

Contraband in a penal institution

The contraband charge stems from Morris allegedly possessing more narcotics when he was brought to the jail.

As of Wednesday, Morris was being held without bond.