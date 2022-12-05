KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A spokesperson with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said that a man wounded by a gunshot told police an 84-year-old man came to his house and pulled the trigger.

The Nov. 27 incident in the 100 block of Deadrick Drive left one man injured. The wounded man told police the suspect, Jerry Sharrett, arrived at his house and shot him. Responders took the injured man to a local hospital for treatment.

The SCSO located Sharrett and arrested him on an attempted first-degree murder charge.

An SCSO official says Sharrett remains in the Sullivan County Jail with a $250,000 bond. He will appear in Kingsport General Sessions Court on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Details surrounding what led to the shooting have not been released by authorities.