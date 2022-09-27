SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a Kingsport residence last week, and officials say an armed man was found inside with the remains.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Captain Andy Seabolt, deputies were dispatched to a house on Horseshoe Drive on Sept. 19 in reference to a 911 hang-up call. When authorities attempted to call the number back, no one could be reached.

“As deputies were attempting to make contact with someone at the residence,” Seabolt told News Channel 11. “They were met with someone pointing a firearm at them.”

Police identified Corey Vaughn, 37, of Kingsport as the armed man in the home, and reportedly were able to get Vaughn out and into custody. Seabolt said Vaughn is facing three counts of aggravated assault for pointing the firearm at deputies and is being held in the Sullivan County Jail without bond.

In the same house, Seabolt said officers found the body of Matthew Isenberg, 37, a resident of Horseshoe Drive. SCSO officials classified his death as suspicious and began an investigation.

“Investigators gathered numerous items of evidence and have conducted extensive interviews,” Seabolt said. “Results from evidence that has been submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation laboratory are pending as the investigation continues.”

Police had not announced any charges stemming from Isenberg’s death as of Tuesday, and when asked if Vaughn is considered a suspect, Seabolt only added that there is no danger to the public.